The Rock Port community has banded together to help Anna Weber and her family. Anna, the daughter of Doug and Libby Weber, is a third grader at Rock Port Elementary. She was recently diagnosed with CLN3 Batten Disease.

A number of benefits are in the planning stages. Information can be found on the Anna Weber Benefit Facebook page.

A silent auction will be held Tuesday, February 11, at the Blue Jays’ basketball game against Stewartsville. Some of the items donated include: Roger and Lou Ann Pennel – 20 pounds ground chuck; Ella and Grey – gift certificate and miscellaneous items; Midwest Chic Boutique – two $50 gift certificates and earrings; Fertilizer Service Company – cooler, hat, beanies and shirt; Living Well on Main- Cindy Thomas, LMT – one 60 minute massage and two 30 minute massages; Rachel Ottmann Photography – $75 gift certificate; Rock Port Golf and Country Club – two punch cards (each card includes 10 rounds of golf with cart rental included); JR Chaney Photography – one free family photo session, framed photo and canvas print; Dusty Trail – $50 gift card; NorthwestCell – gift certificate and shirt; and Shutterbug Photography – one free 30 minute session.

Steve and Marvetta Volker have also donated a processed meat bundle (from Roger and Lou Ann Pennel) for a raffle. The bundle will include 20 miscellaneous steaks, 5 beef roasts and 25 pounds ground chuck. Contact Lisa Farmer or Mikaila Lair for tickets. They will be $5 each or 6 for $20.

An account, Anna Weber Benefit Fund, has been opened at Citizens Bank & Trust in Rock Port for those interested in donating.

A free will donation fish fry and silent auction benefit will be held Saturday, February 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.

A benefit gun raffle has also been established.Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Contact Billy Thomas if you would like to purchase one. Tickets are also available at King’s Auto Supply or A Perfect 10.