William L. “Bill” Rosenbohm, the son of Donald L. and Anna W. (Erdman) Rosenbohm, was born June 11, 1955, in Fairfax, Missouri. Bill graduated from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, in 1973.

In 1976, Bill was united in marriage to Emelia Olson in Fairfax, Missouri. They became the parents of one daughter, Lisa. They later divorced.

Bill worked numerous jobs until disability forced his retirement. They include Missouri Beef Packers, Rock Port, restaurant management, auto repair and salvage yards, all in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

Bill was baptized and a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Port. Bill enjoyed cooking and listening to old country music. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and watching Kansas City Royals baseball and Chiefs football. Bill passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Missouri, at the age of 64.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Donald; brother-in-law, Ray Oslin, and one great-grandchild. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa (Kenneth) Smith, Kansas City, Missouri, and Christina (Brett) Hansen, St. Joseph, Missouri; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Anna Rosenbohm, Rock Port; sisters, Marietta (Lawrence) Wedel, Rock Port, Peggy Oslin, Carson, Iowa, and Rita (Jim) Kestner, Springville, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held Thursday, January 30, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, conducted by Rev. Franz Brandenburg. Interment was at Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bill Rosenbohm Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. Services were under the direction of Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.