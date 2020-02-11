February 16, 1945

• Jack Rank will be performing one of Shakespeare’s most magnificent dramas “Macbeth” in amazing completeness in Rankin Hall Auditorium on February 23. Not only does he play the parts of the male characters, but the female characters as well. This is done by changing costumes, make-up and personality so rapidly that the audience is breathless.

• Joe Macrander, 7-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Macrander, who lives on the Tom Laur farm south of Westboro, was the center of an all-night search Monday by a large number of people. When the three Macrander children started home from the Bartlett school Monday afternoon, the brothers separated from each other and Joe decided to follow the railroad tracks. Volunteers searched all night long. At five o’clock Tuesday morning, Don Hurst and Billl Stevens, driving north on Highway 59, recognized the boy walking along the road and asked if he wanted a ride. The boy replied, “Sure, just as soon as I catch my dog.” Joe’s companion on his adventure was his little dog. He explained that he had followed the tracks to the depot at Tarkio, come up Main Street in Tarkio and after wandering west to the highway, decided to spend the night in the McPherson’s play house.

February 19, 1970

• Two fires, starting simultaneously early Wednesday morning about 25 miles apart, extensively damaged a truck owned by Marvin Vette of Tarkio and destroyed a 5,000-bushel crib of white corn on the Mrs. Wanda Haer farm northwest of Nishnabotna, Missouri. Tuesday, Marvin Vette had delivered two loads of cattle to the strike-bound Missouri Beef Packers plant at Phelps City, Missouri. Glen Haer, husband of Mrs. Haer, has been employed at the packing plant. State highway patrolmen, members of the sheriff’s staff and other officers are investigating the two fires.

• Mrs. Reva Staples has leased the Walnut Inn Dining Room from the Walnut Hotel Corp. and will manage it. The dining facility will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed all day Saturday, and the Sunday Smorgasbord will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

February 16, 1995

• In 1988, Taco del Sol opened in Tarkio with a complete Mexican menu. A few years later when American food items were added to the menu, the name was changed to Seis Hombres. Now, Seis Hombres is changing its name to Tenth Street Restaurant. Tenth Street Restaurant employs 12 people from the surrounding communities and is owned by Dave Palmeiro, Steve Volker, Curt Volker, Alan Volker, and Randy and Kristie Poppa.

• The Mule Barn Theatre Guild is asking the community for help installing the new windows at the Walnut Inn in Tarkio.

• Tarkio High School wrestler Brian Vette qualified for state wrestling in the 171 pound weight class by placing 2nd at sectionals.