Atchison County Spelling Bee participants included, from left to right, Ella Meyerkorth, Dalton Hogue, Tate Johnson, Alex Barnett, Adrienne Phillips, Maddie Quattrocchi, Bannack Skillen, Ryan Lucas, Brady Cox, Mason Kingery, Trent Kingery, and Cowen O’Riley.

Winners of the event were: 1st, Bannack Skillen of Rock Port; and 2nd, Maddie Quattrocchi of Tarkio. Both will advance to the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at EmpowerU in St. Joseph, Missouri. Alternates are Tate Johnson of Fairfax and Dalton Hogue of Tarkio.

Other spellers included: Tarkio – 6th grader Adrienne Phillips and 8th grader Alex Barnett; Fairfax – 5th grader Mason Kingery, 7th grader Cowen O’Riley, and 8th grader Trent Kingery; and Rock Port – 6th grader Ella Meyerkorth, and 7th graders Ryan Lucas and Brady Cox.