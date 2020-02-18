East Atchison’s Winter Homecoming Court from Fairfax included, from left to right, attendant Josh Smith, queen candidate Kilea Cooper, King Wyatt Burke, Queen McKenzie Frohn, attendant Ian Hedlund, and queen candidate Jesse Graves.

East Atchison’s Winter Homecoming King and Queen from Fairfax were Wyatt Burke and McKenzie Frohn. The two were crowned following the basketball games Friday, February 14, 2020.

East Atchison’s Winter Homecoming Queen and King from Tarkio were Taylor Stanton and Gus Hurst. The two were crowned following the basketball games Friday, February 14, 2020.

East Atchison’s Winter Homecoming Royalty from Tarkio were, from left to right: front row – crownbearers Jorja Peregrine and Andrew Gladman; and back row – king candidate Briacin Bywater, Queen Taylor Stanton, King Gus Hurst, and attendants Harley Caudill, Kaylin Merriweather, and Haley Garrison.

Three members of the Fairfax kindergarten class, Ryann Salmond, Aspyn Fast, and Trevelyan Hicks, led by Debra Wyatt, left, sang the Star Spangled Banner before the East Atchison winter homecoming basketball games Friday, February 14, 2020.

Tarkio and Fairfax classes had a blast participating in a lip sync contest for the East Atchison homecoming pep rally Thursday, February 13, 2020. Students were assigned songs with different themes.