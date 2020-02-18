The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2020, by Fontella’s, Inc., to Allen Reed and Staci Renee Martin, Co-Trustees of the Reed and Staci Martin Revocable Family Trust, for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2020, by City of Fairfax to Fairfax Rural Fire Protection District for land in Section 22, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 7, 2020, by Brian and Becky Driskell to Brian Driskell, Jr. for Lot 1, Block 3, First Addition, Westboro, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 10, 2020, by Judy and Jimmy Laflin to James Sperber for Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 11, 2020, by Jeff and Stephanie Jakub to Ryan and Rachel Ottmann for Lot 2, Block 14, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed February 11, 2020, by Joni and Ted True to Joni True for land in Sections 13 and 14, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed February 11, 2020, by Joni and Ted True to Dustin Sapp and Tyrel Sapp for land in Sections 13 and 14, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed February 11, 2020, by Tarkio Renewal, Inc. to Mark and Raechel Schoonover for Lot 3, Block 20, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.