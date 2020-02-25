Honey Tree Nursery School in Tarkio is hosting a Mother Son dance on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tarkio Elementary gym. This Cowboys and Mom Date Night event is for ages preschool through sixth grade in the county and surrounding areas.

Advance tickets are available for $20 per couple with an added $5 per additional child with a maximum charge of $30. Contact Honey Tree by emailing honeytree.tarkio@gmail.com for tickets or check your local elementary school office. Tickets can also be purchased at the door that evening.

A photographer will be available to take pictures of the couples. A 5×7 photo is included in the price of the tickets.