Tarkio Elementary School will host the Scholastic Book Fair Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, 2020. “Elephants, Tigers and Books, OH MY!” is the theme for the Spring 2020 book fair. This is an event geared to excite children about reading and learning. Tarkio and the surrounding community is welcome to share in the excitement of this event.

The book fair helps the school promote learning while raising money to purchase new books and materials for the library. So far, money raised at the book fair has been used to purchase a story time rug, paperback rack, beanbag chairs, audiobooks, book displays, a magazine stand, new student chairs, teacher reading chair and most recently a new organizer for children’s paperback books. Along with these neat things, the library can purchase books at half the retail cost and earn product vouchers for use in the Scholastic catalog as a reward for participation in book fair promotions and meeting sales goals.

The book fair will offer popular books and educational products for all ages, including the newest titles from more than 150 publishers. All are offered at reasonable prices, so that students can choose books that appeal to their personal interests and parents can add to home libraries.

The fair is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30-3:30 p.m. Family event extended evening hours will be Thursday, March 19, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. All Tarkio Elementary students will have a chance to visit the book fair and make their own wish lists prior to the Thursday evening family event.

Scholastic now offers an online fair. Shop in the comfort of your own home by visiting scholastic.com/bookfairs or find the link on our school web page. All online orders will be delivered directly to your child’s classroom in a few short days. The online fair will be accessible March 8 through March 21. A new option is the Scholastic Book Fairs App. This is available on the Apple App Store or Google play. This app makes finding the right books a snap. Parents are encouraged to bring their children and enjoy our spring book fair. The book fair will close on Friday morning by 8:30 a.m. Contact the Tarkio Elementary Office with questions or if you would like to volunteer to make the fair the best yet.