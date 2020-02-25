March 2, 1945

• A pair of white tail deer, a buck and a doe, supposedly having come from a reservation some 200 miles north in Iowa, were seen Saturday about eleven o’clock east of town by the W. R. Hawkins family and others in the neighborhood. Newell Green, rural carrier, saw the pair as they crossed the highway near the bridge west of the Fred Wasserfallen place.

• J.E. Piearson, who lives on the place known as the Dick New farm, 2 1/2 miles south of Dotham, will hold a public sale on Tuesday, March 6. He will sell horses, mules, cattle, and sheep, implements, harness, and some feed. The farm has been sold to Louis Bell and will be operated by Joe Randall the coming season.

March 5, 1970

• The administrators, instructors, and Lane Seymour, Mark Mitchell, Cindy Davis, Jeanette Swackhamer of the Fairfax school are to be given credit for the entire front page and page 7 of the Fairfax Forum this week. All written articles and pictures were furnished by them. Due to the absence of the editors, Earle E. and Mary Louise Sims this week, the rest of the Forum staff are grateful for the assistance.

• The Fairfax Junior High boys made it 12 in a row by easing past Craig 61-40 on the local court Monday night. The first five boys had little trouble as they scored 59 points in the 13 minutes they played.

March 2, 1995

• The Community Betterment is planning on addressing an important need in Fairfax, visible house numbers on every house. With the new street signs in place, the next logical step is to add numbers to the houses. Young people will be enlisted to put up numbers for older citizens and others unable to do so.

• The Fairfax Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold a flea market and city-wide garage sales the same day, June 10.

• The third graders celebrated Valentine’s Day with a party and a Valentine Box Contest. Winners were: Troy Simmons – Best Overall; Keaton Hawkins – First Place Boy; Tabitha Taylor and Courtney Sinkhorn (shared box) – First Place Girls; Andrew Jaynes – Most Creative; Megan Brown, Dustin Stoner, Caleb Morris, and Joshua Cook – Just Dandy Award; Curtis Grossman – Runner-Up Boy; Lauren Southard – Runner-Up Girl; Lacy Moore – Best Decorated; and Crystal Beck – Most Colorful.