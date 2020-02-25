University of Missouri Extension will provide free tax-preparation and e-filing assistance to residents of northwest Missouri. Locations will be in Rock Port, Maryville, and Mound City.

“If you are an individual or family of any age with low-income to moderate income, in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” said Randa Doty, MU Extension County Engagement Specialist. “Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students.” Due to IRS stipulations, this tax site acts as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site and will be unable to prepare returns for individuals and families who own a small business or farm.

The program is staffed by IRS-trained volunteers, who will prepare tax forms and provide e-filing for returns.

Taxes will be prepared in Rock Port at the Velma Houts Building by appointment on Tuesday, March 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In Maryville, taxes will be prepared at the Nodaway County Extension Office, Room 308 of the Nodaway County Administration Building, by appointment on Wednesday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

In Mound City, taxes will be prepared on Thursday, March 19, from 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church.

Individuals can begin making appointments immediately by calling the Nodaway County MU Extension office at 660-582-8101 or the Atchison County Extension Office at 660-744-6231.

Individuals should bring all W-2, 1098, and 1099 forms, as well as picture IDs for adults, and Social Security cards and birth dates for everyone who will be claimed on the return (adults and children). Doty says, “It’s a good idea to bring anything you receive in the mail that indicates it is tax related; as well as a copy of last year’s tax return.”