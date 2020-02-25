March 2, 1945

American Red Cross volunteers will set out Friday of this week, March 2, to knock on their neighbors’ doors or solicit on the street in order to obtain help in putting over Atchison County’s quota of $11,000 of the $200 million 1945 War Fund.

Rock Port Masons were hosts to a number of visiting members of the order Monday evening at a fish fry held at the lodge rooms. There was a large attendance and an abundance of fish and other edibles. The men did their own cooking and served a good meal.

February 26, 1970

Atchison County is in for a marriage boom. There will be more brides in the next few years, in terms of population, than in any period since 1946, which was the post-war peak year.

It is that time of the year again when students elect Rock Port High School’s student body president. Tuesday, February 24, the student body will hear nominating and seconding speeches, and this will also be the primary. The candidates are Randy Bunn, Jeff Copeland, and Bryan Cox.

Showing at the Paramount Theatre was “The Undefeated.”

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Rosenbohm will observe their 50th wedding anniversary March 1 at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Van Meter.

March 2, 1995

Rocky and Jamie Evans of Rock Port, Missouri, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Bryan Lane. He was born on February 17, at the Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska. He weighed seven pounds and was 20 inches long. Bryan is welcomed by a sister, Jodie.

Tony and Rhonda Gayler of Rock Port are proud to announce the birth of their son, Kyle Martin. Kyle was born February 26 at 3:43 a.m. at Fairfax Community Hospital. He weighed seven pounds and four ounces.

Paramount Theater in Rock Port was showing “Far Away From Home”; Pioneer 3 was showing “Man of The House,” “Just in Case,” and “Brady Bunch Movie”; and Colonial Theater was showing “IQ.”