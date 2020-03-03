Adrianna Wallace, left, crowned Anna Weber, right, with her own pageant crown.

Over 500 attended the fish fry benefit for Anna Weber Saturday, February 29.

Food for the fish fry was donated, and cooked and served by volunteers.

Tropical Sno of Rock Port served snow cones for a free will donation and raised $711 for Anna Weber and her family.

Libby, Anna, and Doug Weber thanked everyone for their support.

A benefit fish fry, along with raffles and silent auctions, raised over $21,000 for Anna Weber and her family Saturday, February 29.

A host of volunteers cooked, set up, worked and cleaned at the benefit, held at the Atchison County Memorial Building. Donations of food and raffle and silent auctions added to the success of the event. Over 500 were served, and the line of people was out the front door and down the sidewalk all night.

Anna, the daughter of Doug and Libby Weber, is a third grader at Rock Port Elementary. She was recently diagnosed with CLN3 Batten Disease.

An account, Anna Weber Benefit Fund, has been opened at Citizens Bank & Trust in Rock Port for those interested in donating.