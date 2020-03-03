Make plans to attend the Atchison County Fair Board’s annual all-you-can-eat fish fry Sunday, March 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Velma Houts Fair Building on the fairgrounds in Rock Port. Proceeds donated by the event help support the Atchison County Fair and its youth.

The menu will include catfish filets, chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, bread, tea, lemonade, and coffee. The Atchison County 4-H clubs will be offering homemade desserts for an additional $1. If you wish to have your meal delivered that day, please call the extension office at 660-744-6231 by noon on Friday, March 6, with your order.

There will also be a variety of silent auction items to bid on from generous donors in the county and surrounding area. Donors and items donated include the following: Oswald Brothers Seed – Dicamba Soybean Seed (5); Morning Sun Seed – Golden Harvest Seed Beans XTend or Enlist technology (6); Ross Hastert, Hastert Seeds – Xtend Golden Harvest Soybean Seed (5); Mo Valley Ag – Xtend Asgrow Soybean Seed (5); Carlson Seed – Xtend Asgrow Soybean Seed (6); Ag Choice Rock Port – Mycogen Corn Seed (5); Jay Smith, Producer’s – Dicamba Soybean Seed (5); Joesting Farms – Phister Soybean Seed (6); Ryan Meyerkorth – Dicamba Soybean Seed (5); Lemar Seed & Service – R1414 VT2P 114 Day Corn & Gear (5); Carriage House Antiques – (2) 1917 Framed Advertisements – J.W. Hanna Tarkio, Missouri Aberdeen Angus auction advertisement; Marlene Demott – Cinnamon Roll; Afton Schomburg – Pampered Chef Cutlery Set; Stoner Drug – Noah’s Ark Play Set; Quilters Boutique – Gift Certificate; Drew Ellison – 2 Buckets, Pig Whips/Soap/Brushes; Makings Bling ’n Bows – Wreath; Toni Ellison – Scented Waxes; Nancy Hurst – KC Royals Snow Globe; Michelle Oswald, Memories in the Baking – Baked Good; Carriage House Antiques – 1917 The Rankins of Tarkio Herefords auction advertisement; Tarkio FFA – Metal Welcome Sign; Ella & Grey – Gift Certificate; Show Bucket Package – Jeremy Palmer; Rock Port Telephone – Apple Watch; Dustin Lambertsen – Metal Welcome Sign; MDT Woodworks – Sheep Pillow and Gift Certificate; Kate Ottmann – Drawing; Rylee Jenkins – Drawing; A Perfect 10 – Goodie Bundle; and Rylee Jenkins – Drawing.