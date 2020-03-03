Join Community Hospital-Fairfax for “Class of 1949” and cheer for 70 years of healthcare in our community at the annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Saturday, March 14, at the Fairfax R-3 School. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m., and dinner service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the show following.

Take a step back in time and remember your high school days while you enjoy a beef brisket or chicken dinner served up by some of your favorite high school characters from television and movies. A high energy show complete with dancing, cheerleaders and musical performances by local talent will follow.

This year’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner is sponsored by the Community Healthcare Foundation of Community Hospital-Fairfax. Proceeds will go toward technological advancements in lifesaving medicine so that we can better serve you, our community.

Tickets are still available. To make your reservation, call 660-686-2350 or email krisu@FairfaxMed.com.