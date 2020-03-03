An Anchorage, Alaska, man was fatally wounded and two Tarkio residents seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash between Tarkio and Fairfax Monday, February 24, 2020. The accident occurred at 8:00 p.m. one-quarter mile south of Route TT on Hwy. 59. A 1997 Buick LeSabre, driven by Jeremy D. Legg, 28, of Anchorage was traveling southbound on Hwy. 59 when he crossed over the center line and into the path of a northbound 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Glenn K. Rolf, 65, of Tarkio, striking the vehicle head on. The LeSabre came to rest on its wheels facing southeast in the northbound lane and the Pacifica came to rest on its wheels off the east side of the roadway facing northwest.

Jeremy Legg, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased by Atchison County Coroner Mike Minter at 8:24 p.m. at the scene. Next of kin was notified. Glenn Rolf received serious injuries and was transported to Community Hospital-Fairfax by an Atchison-Holt ambulance. His wife and passenger, Barbara C. Rolf, 64, also received serious injuries and was transported by Atchison-Holt EMS to Community Hospital-Fairfax. She was later transported to an Omaha, Nebraska, ICU. The Rolfs were wearing their seat belts.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing of Rock Port. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper M.A. Harris and Sgt. G.D. Ward, who were assisted by Trooper S.J. Force, Trooper T.L. Shupe, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.