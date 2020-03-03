March 9, 1945

• An extensive program of building and improvement, which was begun early in December at the Manley Popcorn Plant here, is now nearing completion, according to construction superintendent S.E. Bye of Klinger, Inc. The project has included the erection of a large warehouse and a processing plant and smaller building in conjunction and provides for the addition of a number of new machines, equipping the plant for the entire processing and handling of popcorn, which is supplied by various farms of the vicinity.

• The first annual American Legion independent basketball tournament is less than a week away and final preparations are being made to insure fans a full schedule of enjoyable and thrilling entertainment. The opening game will be held in Brown Gymnasium in Tarkio College Wednesday, March 14.

March 12, 1970

• Bill Slaughter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Slaughter, Greenwood, Missouri, has completed his final season with the Tarkio College Owls. The 6’7” senior center was named to the NAIA District 16 1st Team. Bill, a team co-captain, helped the squad to a 14-10 1969-70 season record. He also lead the team in individual points percentage (.507, 165/326) and free throw percentage (.852, 98/115). Bill has an outstanding four-year record at Tarkio, scoring 1,226 points and 952 rebounds.

• The Tarkio High School Indians Track Team will open the season March 19 on the college indoor track with the 275 Conference Qualifying Meet for Indoor. Coach Howard Wheatley has eight returning lettermen in the squad of 45.

• Temperatures went from a low of 25 degrees on the 4th to reach a high of 75 degrees on the 8th and dropping again to a low of 25 degrees on the 10th, with a half-inch of snow, acording to Lester Morton, local weather observer.

March 9, 1995

• In District 32 action at Tarkio, the Tarkio Indians took home the championship trophy defeating Fairfax 57-47. The boys advanced to the State Regional game at Tarkio Academy March 6 against the Jefferson Eagles. The Indians won the game 45-39, once again advancing them, this time to State Sectional play.

• Approximately four inches of snow blanketed the Tarkio area on Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7.

• Tarkio Boy Scout Pinewood Derby Winners were: Tiger Cub Scouts – 1st Wyatt Farley, 2nd Andy Baruth, and 3rd Chris Lee; Cub Scouts – 1st Adam Johnson, 2nd Bryce Clifton, and 3rd Bryan Amthor; and Webelo Scouts – 1st Lee Beckman, 2nd Jim Egbert, and 3rd Tarran Alsup.