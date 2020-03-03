Fairfax R-3 enrollment updates were recently announced:

Fairfax Smart Steps

Preschool

Currently enrolled students: If your student is currently attending the Smart Steps Preschool program, please contact the elementary office to confirm enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. The deadline date to confirm is March 31, 2020. We need confirmation in order for your student to be auto enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

New enrollments: If you are interested in sending your student to the Smart Steps Preschool program, please contact the elementary office. Your student will be put on a list of potential students. Admission is based on the admission guidelines.

Student Admission Guidelines

Priorities are as follows: Currently enrolled are auto enrolled with confirmation.

Potential Student Priorities (in order) – In District 4-year-olds, IEP Students, 3-year-olds, Out of District students.

All children must be potty trained to attend the program.

All applicants will be contacted regarding registration.

Fall of 2020

Kindergarten

If your child will be attending kindergarten in the fall of 2020, please call the elementary office at 660-686-2421, ext. 2 or kburke@fxbulldogs.net. Students must be 5 years of age before August 1, 2020, to enroll in kindergarten.

The 2020-2021 Pre-K and Kindergarten round-up and screenings will be held on April 9, 2020. Letters will be sent home with further information.

Contact the elementary office at 660-686-2421, ext. 2 or kburke@fxbulldogs.net for more information.