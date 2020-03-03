March 9, 1945

• Mr. and Mrs. Earle E. Sims and daughters moved Saturday into one of the new modern apartments on the second story of the Forum building. The second story of the building has been converted into two modern, five-room apartments with the idea of helping to relieve the housing shortage in Fairfax. One apartment lacks a few days of completion.

• John Bennett of the Missouri Livestock Commission company of St. Joseph has purchased 56 acres of land near Milton from Mr. and Mrs. Dick Hawkins. The land is just south of the Clarence Hurst farm of 268 acres, which Mr. Bennett bought some time ago, and makes him the owner of a 324-acre tract.

March 12, 1970

• At an auction Monday, Melvin Rogers was high bidder on the 80-acre farm of A.J. Combs. The land brought $287.50 per acre. The Combs also sold livestock and farm machinery in the sale. They plan to retire from farming and have purchased a home in Rock Port.

• Rev. and Mrs. Wm. Reik and daughters moved Wednesday into the newly constructed Presbyterian manse in Pine Acres addition in southeast Fairfax. The manse, one of three new homes built in the addition in the past six months, is the first to be occupied. Mr. and Mrs. Dale Grubb will move soon into their new home across the street from the manse. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Fisher and family will soon occupy their new home at the east end of the street.

March 9, 1995

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “This week another ‘old time’ thing The Fairfax Forum has continued for 100 years is ending. There will not be anyone calling you for your social news now. Instead if you want it in the paper so you can continue to make those scrapbooks for those grandchildren, nieces and nephews you must call it into us. JoAn Freemyer has helped us out since 1980. You all got used to her calling, but now we are embarking on a new era, you have to CALL US.”

• The Fairfax FHA Chapter is conducting a reading contest in grades K-4. This contest involves each child making a bookmark to keep track of the number of books they read during the month. The top three readers in each class are given prizes. Prizes are also given to the children whose bookmarks are judged to be the most creative in their class.