Kids’ Korner enrollment will be March 9 from 8:00-9:00 a.m. at Kids’ Korner Tarkio R-I Preschool. Enrollment packets are available at Kids’ Korner, anytime between 7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

Enrollment is based on order received, four-year-olds receiving spots before three-year-olds. ​

If you have any questions, please contact the Tarkio Elementary Office at 660-736-4177.