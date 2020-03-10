Join Community Hospital-Fairfax for “Class of 1949” and cheer for 70 years of healthcare in our community at the annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Saturday, March 14, at the Fairfax R-3 School. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and dinner service will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the show following.

Take a step back in time and remember your high school days while you enjoy a beef brisket or chicken dinner served up by some of your favorite high school characters from television and movies. A high energy show complete with dancing, cheerleaders and musical performances by local talent will follow (emceed by Deb Martin). Entertainers will include: RyAnne Herron, “Star Spangled Banner”; The Mainstreet Showstoppers, “Celebration”; Lee and Michelle Goolsby, “If I Fell”; Rhonda Herrick and Amanda Driskell, “Waterloo”; Darius Skillen, “Put your Head on my Shoulder”; Wolves Jr. High Cheerleaders; Deb Wyatt, Deb Johnson, Malisa Linthicum, and Lynn Hunter, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”; Josie Watkins, “Holding out for a Hero”; Christina Hall, “She’s in Love with The Boy”; Clint Dougherty, “Zuit Suit Riot”; Susan Braams, “Sweet Violets”; Janene McEnaney, “Stupid Cupid”; Shawn Minter, “School’s Out”; Terri Jackson, “Anyway”; Rock Port Dance Team; Erica Taylor, “Beatles Medley”; Rebekah Gebhards, Clint Dougherty, Dan Lucas, and Rebekah Lucas, “Sing”; Andrew Braams, “Purple Rain”; Josie Watkins, “Barracuda”; Deb Wyatt, Deb Johnson, Malisa Linthicum, and Lynn Hunter, “We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions”; and Shawn Minter, “Don’t Stop Believin.” There will also be a number of drawings and prizes to win!

This year’s Celebrity Waiter Dinner is sponsored by the Community Healthcare Foundation of Community Hospital-Fairfax. Proceeds will go toward technological advancements in lifesaving medicine so that the hospital can better serve you, our community.

Tickets are still available. To make your reservation, call 660-686-2350 or email krisu@FairfaxMed.com.