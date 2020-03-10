Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) luncheon are starting this week with Rock Port on Wednesday, March 11, at the Rock Port Golf and Country Club. The Tarkio luncheon will be next Wednesday, March 18, at the Tarkio Nutrition Center and Fairfax’s luncheon is on Wednesday, March 25, at the Fairfax Community Room. Please contact Monica or Carol to RSVP, 660-744-6562.

WCF SOF

Summer softball and baseball teams are starting to form. Be sure to get signed up if your child is going to play.

WCF SOF

The Community Hospital-Fairfax Celebrity Waiter Dinner is on Saturday, March 14.

WCF SOF