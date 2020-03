Steve Klute, at top, grabs his winnings during the poker tournament and chili supper hosted by the Tarkio senior parents Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the American Legion Building in Tarkio. The “gamblers” enjoyed the event, which helped raise $370 for the After Prom. Winners of the event included (above) Alan McNaughton, 2nd, and Doc Grimm, 1st.