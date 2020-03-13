Community Hospital-Fairfax has cancelled the Celebrity Waiter Dinner scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 2020. Here is more information:

We regret to inform you that we are canceling the 2020 Celebrity Waiter Dinner due to attendance and an abundance of caution for our community.

We have made every attempt to contact our ticket holders, sponsors and volunteers although we have not been able to reach everyone. Please spread the word!

We had hoped to be able to offer a Facebook live experience but we have decided not to pursue that option. We hope for days ahead when we might be able to gather together and enjoy our wonderful talent!

Ticket holders may request a refund beginning Monday, March 15, 2020 by calling (660) 686-2350. For those of you who have continued your contribution, we are extremely grateful

For more information about COVID-19 please see the CDC.gov website information