The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Present were: South District Commissioner Richard Burke and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, were absent. Clerk Taylor was attending the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., where she is a NACO presidential appointment on the Rural Ag Committee and is a member of the Rural Action Caucus (RAC).

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Commissioner Burke and Commissioner Quimby went out to see progress on the levee repair and inspect roads.

The commission then adjourned.

––

The Commission met Thursday, March 5, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills were reviewed and approved.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Sheriff Dennis Martin was in to report that the two new vehicles for the department are ready. They were both state bids and will be picked up next week. The trade amounts were so low on the SUV and the pickup that were to be traded that the commissioners moved to keep them at this time to see if they could be used in other departments within the county. If not, then they will be placed on an upcoming equipment auction or sold through a sealed bid process.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Meyer was in to request a spot on the agenda to review state bid specifications for a new grader and a new truck. He was placed on next week’s agenda.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was in to share her concerns with the commission about the lack of contact information available to her with all the new turnover in SEMA. She will forward a letter to the Governor’s office regarding the concerns.

The commission then adjourned.