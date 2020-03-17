The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 9, 2020, by Jerry and Susan Long to Jerry and Susan Long, Trustees of the Jerry and Susan Long Family Revocable Trust, for land in Section 34, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 9, 2020, by Stephen and Peggy Harrington to Richard Harrington for Lots 16, 17, and 18, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 9, 2020, by Richard Harrington and Stephen and Peggy Harrington to Stephen and Peggy Harrington for Lots 13, 14 and 15, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 9, 2020, by James and Jayne Oslin to Evelyn Callaway for Block 10, Linden, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed March 12, 2020, by Lane BreDahl to Laura Lee Bredahl-Martene for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 38, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 12, 2020, by Joni and Ted True to Ryan and Lea Sutter for land in Section 21, Township 54, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.