The 2020 labels of Enlist Duo and Enlist One do not require additional training compared to new dicamba products. New dicamba product training is available through MU and manufacturers.

However, there is a 2020 Enlist Weed Control System product use guide that should be studied along with product labels. The 2,4-D choline is engineered for the product to stay on target while improving handling and reducing odor.

Before using this technology, meaning before you obtain, plant or grow crops, you must sign a use agreement with Corteva Agriscience.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension at 816-279-1691.