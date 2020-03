The Tarkio High School Scholar Bowl Team traveled to Nodaway-Holt to compete March 10, 2020. The Tarkio team won two out of three matches. Scores included: Round 1 – Tarkio 280 vs. Dekalb 110; Round 2 – Tarkio 210 vs. Nodaway-Holt 120; and Round 3 – Rock Port 370 vs. Tarkio 110.

Individual stats include Devin Guajardo with 120 points, Aaron Schlueter with 60 points, and Bo Graves with 20 points.

Following this competition, the Tarkio brain bowlers had a record of five wins and one loss.