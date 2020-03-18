Atchison County Health Department

Atchison County Commission

Atchison County Emergency Management/911

Dr. Richard Aron Burke

03/17/2020

ATCHISON COUNTY MONITORS COVID-19 SITUATION

As of 3/17/2020, Atchison County, Missouri has ZERO cases of COVID-19. Atchison County has been testing per guidelines and has tested two potential persons; both have been NEGATIVE for COVID-19. There are no other suspected cases within Atchison County at this time. Missouri has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.

It is our recommendation at this time that you limit any gatherings to 10 or less people. Follow what you have been taught about social distancing, staying home when you are sick, proper hand washing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, etc. Dr. Burke also recommends, at this time, that there is a halt to church services, weddings, funerals or any other activities that may lead to more than 10 people congregating.

The Atchison County Health Department will continue working with local, state and federal officials to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States and particularly in our region of the country.

We want to remind you that situation and guidance may change daily. We are encouraging all families to plan ahead for potential disruptions to your home, work. We will continue to work with state and local authorities to monitor and be transparent with all. In addition, the COVID-19 information hotline # is 1-877-435-8411. Please call for any questions as it is staffed by medical professionals 24/7.