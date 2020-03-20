Here is an update on some of the businesses closed or events cancelled due to COVID-19. If your business closure or event cancellation is not included, please comment so that I can add it to the article.

Although a COVID-19 case has not been reported in Atchison County as of Monday, March 16, 2020, the long-term effects of the pandemic have begun to be felt. Store shelves have repeatedly been made bare of toilet paper, wipes, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning products. Local organizations and businesses have started cancelling events, some of which have been going on for several decades, and schools have closed temporarily. This is a scary time for all of us, but something we can get through. Taking normal, sanitary precautions such as washing your hands with lots of soap and hot water and staying home if sick is necessary. We must also continue to support our local businesses, as they depend on their customers to stay afloat. There are also many people willing to help those in need during this crisis. Let us all do our part to be a part of the solution.

St. Paul’s Catholic Church has cancelled its Spring Dinner. Organizer Marilyn Alldredge remarked, “Due to the concern of the coronavirus spread, St. Paul Catholic Church, in all good conscience of the welfare and safety of our friends and neighbors, has cancelled the annual Spring Dinner scheduled for March 22 in Tarkio. We’ve never had to cancel in all the 55 years of hosting, but feel it is the sensible decision to make. God bless you all and take good care!”

Another big event that Atchison County hosts that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) Celebrity Waiter Dinner, which was scheduled to take place this past weekend in Fairfax. The hospital’s annual fundraiser is a huge event that people from all over northwest Missouri attend. Organizers said, “We have made every attempt to contact our ticket holders, sponsors and volunteers although we have not been able to reach everyone. Please spread the word! We hope for days ahead when we might be able to gather together and enjoy our wonderful talent! Ticket holders may request a refund beginning Monday, March 15, 2020, by calling 660-686-2350. For those of you who have continued your contribution, we are extremely grateful.”

CH-F has also updated their visitors’ policy to include: no visitors with symptoms of illness are allowed; only two visitors per patient will be allowed; and visitors younger than 14 years old will not be allowed to visit. For the hospital’s clinics, if you have a respiratory illness, please call the clinic before you come. The numbers are available at www.FairfaxMed.com.

In light of precautionary closures and the general recommendation to limit public gatherings at this time,

Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) has cancelled its community lunches in both Tarkio (March 18) and Fairfax (March 25).

The Women in Ag event has been postponed.

The Tarkio Easter Egg Hunt has been cancelled. The Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt has also been cancelled.

The Fairfax Junior/Senior Prom, schedued for this Saturday, March 21, has been postponed.

County Government Day has been cancelled.

Youth soccer has been cancelled.

The Pinewood Derby race has been postponed until April.

The Tarkio High School Baccalaureate has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.

Battle of the Books has been postponed.

Tarkio Tech Career Day has been cancelled.

Effective Monday, March 16, all games and practices of the

Tarkio youth baseball program are cancelled through Friday, April 3.

All Missouri 4-H activities have been suspended through May 15.

In-person WW workshops have been postponed until the week of April 4 at the earliest.

The Olive Cemetery Fish Fry scheduled for March 21 has been postponed until further notice.

The Adult Prom has been cancelled. Tickets already purchased will be refunded.

Tiffany Care Centers, to include Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, has restricted all visitors. Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is not allowing any visitors.

The C.A.R.E. House will be closed March 19 to April 6. Counseling and support group will also be cancelled for the next two weeks. For C.A.R.E. services, call 877-835-7233 (toll free) or 660-744-7233. C.A.R.E. is asking that no donations be given at this time.

Some of the churches in the area are also changing protocols, such as not having communion, not passing offering plates, and not conducting fellowship practices of shaking hands. Some are also cancelling services and providing worship videos online. The First Baptist Church in Tarkio has cancelled services for the next two weeks, but will have Facebook Live videos. The Tarkio and Westboro United Methodist Churches are closed. Services will be broadcast through Facebook Live. The Rock Port United Methodist Church is cancelling worship services for the next two weeks. A service will be telecast on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. on Channel 61. They are also working on providing a livestream Facebook service at the regular time of 10:45 a.m. The Rock Port and Watson Methodist Churches are closed for two weeks. The Watson Baptist Church will be closed until further notice.

The Rock Port Center has also taken action, and will not serve meals in-house. Senior clients may order meals on Mondays and Thursdays only, but must call before 10:00 a.m. (no exceptions). To pick up a meal at the center, use the south door. Pick-up meals will be placed on a table with your name. Please sign and contribute if you can for your meal. Senior clients may be approved for home delivery on Mondays and Thursdays. This will be done on a case-to-case basis. Those receiving home-delivered meals are asked to leave a table or cooler outside their door or just inside their door for meals to be placed. The home deliveries on Mondays will include a hot meal for that specific day as well as one refrigerated meal and one frozen meal. On Thursdays, home deliveries will include one hot meal and one refrigerated meal. Please call 660-744-5812 with any questions.

The Tarkio Nutrition Center will stay open at this time, but is also limiting their home deliveries. Deliveries will take place once a week (Friday).

At Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative (AHEC), safety is their number one priority. They are taking a proactive approach against COVID-19 to protect the health of their employees, members, customers, and communities. As of March 18, 2020, AHEC will be closed to the public. They will re-evaluate the situation at a later date for further action. You may pay your bill online at www.ahec.coop, make payments by phone at 844-859-5980 or you may drop your payment in the night depository. If you have an outage or need immediate assistance, please call the office at 660-744-5344. Your patience, understanding and cooperation is appreciated.

The Shenandoah Medical Center Health Fair blood draw in Tarkio Tuesday, March 17, has been postponed until further notice.

Tarkio Parks and Recreation continues to take the safety and health of our community as a top priority, taking actions to limit the spread of this COVID-19. At this time, Tarkio parks remain open. Be advised that the amenities in these areas are not sanitized, so use with caution at your own risk and follow the CDC health and safety guidelines.

The Tarkio Board of Public Works office is closed to the general public. Essential services will continue. Payments may be left in the drop box by the door or call 660-736-4812 during regular business hours.

By Order of the Atchison County Commission effective at noon, March 19, 2020, the Atchison County Courthouse doors will be locked to the general public. All offices will be open and able to meet all needs of our citizens, but you will be required to call for an appointment with the office that you need assistance from. In addition, prior to setting up the appointment, the office will go over a brief questionnaire with you. Upon entrance to the building you will be required to sign a form so we have a record of all visitors to the building in the event it is needed.

Rock Port City Hall is closed. Payments may be put in the dropbox between City Hall and the Fire Station. For questions, call City Hall at 744-2636 or 744-2676 (for utilities).

Cedar Bluff Lodge in Rock Port is not accepting party reservations at this time.

The Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) will be closed through April 3.

Atchison County Clerk & Election Authority Susette Taylor has announced that the April 7 Municipal Elections have been postponed to June 2 in response to Covid-19. “Pursuant to Governor Mike Parson’s Executive Order 20-02 declaring a state of emergency in response to COVID-19 and a request from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, on March 18, 2020, Governor Parson signed Executive Order 20-03 ordering all Missouri municipal elections previously scheduled for April 7, 2020, to be postponed to June 2, 2020. The Executive Order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used at the postponed date of June 2. Voters who have attained the age of 18 by April 7 will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is suspending driver road testing at all locations through March 31. The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available. Written testing services will continue, but the Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some jurisdictions.

Current and future Farmers State Bank customers, please note the lobby will be closed beginning at 12:00 noon March 19, 2020, until further notice, but the drive-through is still open. There is also an active night drop on the southeast corner of the drive-up lane that you can utilize if you wish. Everyone please practice safe procedures during this time. For questions, please call 660-736-4197.

After careful consideration and much prayer, the Rock Port First Lutheran Church Council ￼has voted to stay open and evaluate the situation week by week. There will not be children’s Sunday school, but Sunday morning services will begin at 10:30 a.m. as usual. ￼Devon Sons will give the message. ￼

Atchison County Community Services will still be open Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with lunch break being from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Director Sam O’Riley will still be helping with energy assistance, food stamps applications, HUD applications, and food commodities, it will just look a little different. Starting March 23, they are asking the community to call the office at 660-736-4646 to do a phone interview for services that are not food. Food services will now be walking up to the window and ringing a bell for service rather than coming inside of the building. If they are not at the office you may also call Central Office in Maryville at 660-582-3113. Hopefully, by temporarily making these changes, they can keep from spreading sickness and still empower our community. Community Services also has volunteers who can deliver if the client is on homebound quarantine at this time, whether from sickness or taking precaution due to age and crisis.

Midwest Data Center, Rock Port Telephone, and the Rock Port License Bureau, all in Rock Port, will close to the public effective Friday, March 20, at 4:30 p.m. until April 6 at 8 a.m. The NorthwestCell office in Tarkio will remain open by appointment only.

Owners of Dusty Trail in Rock Port have decided, after full consideration of the situation, that Saturday lunch will be the final service at the restaurant until further notice. Effective 2 p.m. Saturday, Dusty Trail will be closed completely to both dine-in and carry-out service. This could be anywhere from 30-90 days.

Food Country will be adding another day to their home delivery for people who are social distancing. Home-delivery days will be Wednesday and Friday (starting March 25), call the store by 10 a.m. 660-744-6075. Operating hours are changing to include: 7-8 a.m. Monday-Saturday, 8-9 a.m. Sunday for shoppers 65 and older ONLY.

Oswald Crow Agency will be closed to the public effective March 20, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until further notice. Face-to-face appointments can be made if necessary. Payments may be made directly with your company or by calling the office.

City Hall in Tarkio has closed to the public. Appointments may be made by calling 660-736-4821 or visitors will be asked a series of questions at the door before allowed admittance.

KJ’s Cafe will be carry-out only beginning Monday, March 23 (660-984-5415).

Colfax Farmers Mutual is closed to the public.

Bank Midwest is closed to the public (drive-through services still available).

Citizens Bank & Trust lobby is open only by appointment (drive-through services still available).

A Perfect 10 in Rock Port is open by appointment only.