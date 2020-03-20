Atchison County Schools are doing all they can to still provide meals for their students, even while they are at home. Rock Port and Tarkio will be providing free meals through Opaa, their food program, starting March 23 and going through April 3.

In Rock Port, these meals are free to every child 0-18. Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rock Port Elementary School (outside the entrance doors) and at the Watson Fellowship Hall/Baptist Church (outside the entrance doors). The meal will include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning. To aid in determining the amount of meals to prepare, please email Tyne Chaney at tchaney@opaafood.com by 7 p.m. Sunday night, March 22, so that she can get an idea of how many meals are needed.