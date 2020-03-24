As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and more and more people continue to become ill, restrictions have popped up state by state to keep the virus from spreading. Businesses are not allowed to have more than 10 people at a time in one location and restaurants are restricted to only providing pick-up and delivery.

With the restrictions come the cancellations of many local events. Here is an update on some of the businesses closed or events cancelled due to COVID-19 (this is not a complete list).

CHURCHES

The First Baptist Church in Tarkio has cancelled services for the next two weeks, but will have Facebook Live videos.

The Tarkio and Westboro United Methodist Churches are closed. Services will be broadcast through Facebook Live.

The Tarkio Presbyterian Church has closed until further notice.

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tarkio will be closed until April 24.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is closed for the next few weeks, but services are being broadcast on the Saint John’s Lutheran Church Facebook page. The services are also being broadcast on radio station FM88.7. This will be a very low power broadcast, so you may want to sit in your car in the church parking lot and listen.

The Rock Port United Methodist Church is cancelling worship services for the next two weeks. A service will be telecast on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. on Channel 61. They are also working on providing a livestream Facebook service at the regular time of 10:45 a.m.

The Rock Port Lutheran Church has cancelled services.

The Rock Port and Watson Methodist Churches are closed for two weeks.

First Christian Church in Rock Port has cancelled services.

The Watson Baptist Church will be closed until further notice.

Fairfax United Methodist Church is cancelling in-house services. church parishioners will meet on Facebook Live each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Bible study and church meetings will be done using Zoom.

GOVERNMENT

The Atchison County Courthouse doors will be locked to the general public. All offices are open and able to meet all needs of citizens, but you will be required to call for an appointment with the office that you need assistance from. In addition, prior to setting up the appointment, the office will go over a brief questionnaire with you. Upon entrance to the building you will be required to sign a form so they have a record of all visitors to the building in the event it is needed.

The April 7 Municipal Elections have been postponed to June 2.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is suspending driver road testing at all locations through March 31. The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available. Written testing services will continue, but the Patrol will restrict the number of applicants allowed in each facility at one time to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed. The location of services is subject to change due to building closures in some jurisdictions.

MISCELLANEOUS

AA meetings are cancelled until April 7.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is suspending driver road testing at all locations through March 31.

OATS Transit will only be providing essential service transportation through at least April 6, 2020.

Youth soccer has been cancelled.

The Pinewood Derby race has been postponed until April.

All 4-H activities in Missouri have been suspended through May 15.

In-person WW workshops have been postponed until the week of April 4 at the earliest.

Tiffany Care Centers, to include Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, has restricted all visitors. Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care is not allowing any visitors.

Casey’s (to include the Tarkio and Rock Port locations) has new hours. The business will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. From 8 to 9 a.m., only customers 60 and over or those will health issues will be allowed.

BANKS

The lobby at Farmers State Bank will be closed until further notice, but the drive-through is still open. There is also an active night drop on the southeast corner of the drive-up lane at the Tarkio branch that you can utilize if you wish. For questions, please call 660-736-4197. The night drop at the Fairfax branch is located in the drive-through lane. Fairfax customers can call 660-686-3312.

Bank Midwest in Rock Port is closed to the public (drive-through services still available).

The Citizens Bank & Trust lobby in Rock Port is open only by appointment (drive-through services still available).

US Bank in Tarkio has made changes. Their drive-through is open, but the lobby is open by appointment only.

FAIRFAX

Fairfax City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice. Cash or check payments can be placed in the drop box. Credit card payments can be made by phone (660-686-3520) or online.

The Fairfax City Park remains open at this time. The amenities are not sanitized, so use with caution at your own risk.

Vision Source will not see patients at the Fairfax office. If you need a routine eye exam, you can see one of the doctors in the Maryville office Tuesday or Thursday. If you have an eye emergency, call 660-582-4022 and the voicemail will direct you to the proper after-hours emergency number. Vision Source will still see all emergent/urgent cases at all times, so if you are experiencing eye pain, redness, sudden changes in vision, etc., don’t hesitate to contact them instead of heading to the ER! If you have glasses or contact lenses at the Fairfax office to pick up, you will be contacted with the best way to do that.

The Gift Shop at Community Hospital-Fairfax is closed.

KG Buds is accepting orders by phone (660-686-3313). Please leave a message. Deliveries will be made to Atchison County residences.

The dining room at Daybreak Cafe is open for 10 people or less at a time (breakfast and lunch). Take-out, curbside pick-up, and deliveries in Fairfax are also available. Call 660-686-3488.

MDT Woodworks will close its store front and DIY workshop temporarily, although they will remain open online. Please continue to use curbside pick-up, free local delivery and free shipping nationally. Curbside pickup will be offered Monday – Saturday.

The Fairfax Kiwanis Club has cancelled all meetings for the time being.

The Fairfax Optimist Club has also cancelled all meetings until further notice.

The Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt has been cancelled.

ROCK PORT

The Rock Port Center will not serve meals in-house. Senior clients may order meals on Mondays and Thursdays only, but must call before 10:00 a.m. (no exceptions). To pick up a meal at the center, use the south door. Pick-up meals will be placed on a table with your name. Please sign and contribute if you can for your meal. Senior clients may be approved for home delivery on Mondays and Thursdays. This will be done on a case-to-case basis. Those receiving home-delivered meals are asked to leave a table or cooler outside their door or just inside their door for meals to be placed. The home deliveries on Mondays will include a hot meal for that specific day as well as one refrigerated meal and one frozen meal. On Thursdays, home deliveries will include one hot meal and one refrigerated meal. Please call 660-744-5812 with any questions.

Rock Port City Hall is closed. Payments may be put in the dropbox between City Hall and the fire station. For questions, call City Hall at 744-2636 or 744-2676 (for utilities).

Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative is closed to the public. They will re-evaluate the situation at a later date for further action. You may pay your bill online at www.ahec.coop, make payments by phone at 844-859-5980 or you may drop your payment in the night depository. If you have an outage or need immediate assistance, please call the office at 660-744-5344. Your patience, understanding and cooperation is appreciated.

Midwest Data Center, Rock Port Telephone, and the Rock Port License Bureau, all in Rock Port, are closed to the public until April 6 at 8:00 a.m. The NorthwestCell office in Tarkio will remain open by appointment only.

Food Country will be adding another day to their home delivery for people who are social distancing. For complete details, see the article on page 5.

Dusty Trail Restaurant is closed until further notice. This could be anywhere from 30-90 days.

Oswald Crow Agency will be closed to the public until further notice. Face-to-face appointments can be made if necessary. Payments may be made directly with your company or by calling the office.

Midwest Chic Boutique will be switching to online only until further notice. The business will be offering free delivery of any orders that are placed by someone who lives in town Rock Port and will still be offering the free in store pick up option as well. Message 816-351-2578 to set up a day/time.

Ella&Grey is moving to online orders only. There is free delivery in Rock Port.

The Rock Port High School Alumni Banquet has been cancelled.

The Rock Port Rotary Club has cancelled all meetings.

Cedar Bluff Lodge in Rock Port is not accepting party reservations at this time.

The C.A.R.E. House will be closed March 19 to April 6. Counseling and support group will also be cancelled for the next two weeks. For C.A.R.E. services, call 877-835-7233 (toll free) or 660-744-7233. C.A.R.E. is asking that no donations be given at this time.

River Rock Lanes is temporarily closed.

TARKIO

The Tarkio Easter Egg Hunt is cancelled.

Battle of the Books has been postponed.

The Tarkio Nutrition Center is now closed, but home deliveries will still take place once a week (Friday) which will include five meals. They are NOT doing grab-and-go curb service.

Tarkio City Hall has closed to the public. Appointments may be made by calling 660-736-4821 or visitors will be asked a series of questions at the door before allowed admittance.

The Atchison County Health Department is open normal business hours, Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., but you must call 660-736-4121 to arrange curbside service. Those who need to enter the building will be asked to complete a screening form.

The Tarkio Board of Public Works office is closed to the general public. Essential services will continue. Payments may be left in the drop box by the door or call 660-736-4812 during regular business hours.

The Midwest Data Smart Store and the NorthwestCell office in Tarkio will remain open by appointment only.

Hy-Vee in Tarkio has changed the first hour of the work day (7:00 – 8:00 a.m.) to provide services ONLY for expectant mothers, people ages 60 and older, and people with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness. All other customers may shop from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The Tarkio Activity Center (TAC) will be closed through April 3.

Oswald Crow Agency will be closed to the public until further notice. Face-to-face appointments can be made if necessary. Payments may be made directly with your company or by calling the office.

The Meek & Sons office in Tarkio will be closed to the public. Meek & Sons is permitted to remain open for essential services such as no heat, no cooling, plugged sewers, no water and other emergency services. They will be taking calls for all other services, but they will be put on a waiting list. If you are in need of any parts, please call 660-736-5511 or text/call 660-623-0537 for further assistance.

Colfax Farmers Mutual is closed to the public.

Flower Mill is not open to the public. They appreciate customers who continue to shop the Flower Mill and are happy to take phone orders and provide curbside pick-up, as well as make deliveries to Atchison County residences.

The Tarkio Rotary Club has cancelled all meetings.

1887 Bar & Grill is closed in-house, but to-go and curbside orders are still available (660-736-5258).

Atchison County Community Services will still be open Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with lunch break being from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Director Sam O’Riley will still be helping with energy assistance, food stamps applications, HUD applications, and food commodities, it will just look a little different. Starting March 23, they are asking the community to call the office at 660-736-4646 to do a phone interview for services that are not food. Food services will now be walking up to the window and ringing a bell for service rather than coming inside of the building. If they are not at the office you may also call Central Office in Maryville at 660-582-3113. Hopefully, by temporarily making these changes, they can keep from spreading sickness and still empower our community. Community Services also has volunteers who can deliver if the client is on homebound quarantine at this time, whether from sickness or taking precaution due to age and crisis.

Due to the occurrence of an active Covid 19 case in Atchison County, Atchison County Veterinary Clinic in Tarkio has begun creating measures to limit exposure and to keep staff and clients safe. At this time, the office will keep normal business hours, but the door will remain locked. Your pets’ health is their top priority, so for illness or emergency services, medication refills, and food pick-up, please call (660) 736-5722 in advance and they will be happy to meet you at your car outside the office for deliveries. When an animal requires veterinary services, an employee will meet you at your car and bring the animal in for treatment then return them safely to you. Of course, the after-hours emergency number is (660) 736-5935 and it is the best way to contact Doc Walter for after-hours emergencies.

The Tarkio Avalanche office is closed to the public, but give them a call at 660-736-4111 if you have an order that needs to be placed or an order to pick up.

Hidden Beauty will be closing effective Friday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

WESTBORO

The Westboro Lions Club has cancelled all meetings for the time being.

KJ’s Cafe is carry-out only. Call 660-984-5415.