In cooperation with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, and state and local government leaders, all Missouri Job Centers are closed to in-person services, in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All Job Centers are closed to in-person services, but will continue to be staffed through March 27, at which time service delivery methods will be re-evaluated. Signs have been posted on the doors of the closed Job Centers directing customers to call 1-888-728-JOBS (5627) or go online to jobs.mo.gov to access resources until further notice. Citizens seeking unemployment insurance (UI) are directed to use the Department of Labor and Industrial Relation’s UI hotline 1-800-320-2519 or visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

The Office of Workforce Development, within the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD), has activated its Crisis Response Team to continue assisting customers.

Missouri Job Centers are offering reemployment services to those laid off due to the COVID-19 situation. Those services include resume and interview preparation as well as assistance with job searching. The Job Centers also offer training assistance to those that qualify. Support for unemployment insurance claimants will continue to be provided by telephone or online. Job Center staff are prioritizing services to meet the increased unemployment requests.

The Office of Workforce Development offers resources and helps coordinate training opportunities for job seekers, veterans, and individuals who have been laid off or put on furlough. It works closely with employers to help fill openings and get workers trained for open positions. Job Center staff will continue to help Missourians utilizing the available resources.

Job seekers and employers can access resources online at jobs.mo.gov. Find resources and more information about COVID-19 at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.