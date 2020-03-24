Rock Port Fire Department responded to a white corn bin on fire March 19, 2020. The bin is owned by Lyle Brown and located on Hwy. 136 in Rock Port.

The Rock Port Fire Department responded to a trailer house fire located in a crawl space on March 17, 2020, at 12522 110th Street. The department sent seven firemen and three trucks to combat the fire and were on scene from 1:36 to 3:26 p.m. The skirting was removed and water applied to put out the blaze.

The Rock Port Fire Department sent eight firemen and three trucks to a white corn bin on fire on property owned by Lyle Brown at 105 East Hwy. 136 in Rock Port March 19, 2020. The call went out at 8:16 a.m. and the firemen were there until 11:10 a.m. Foam was applied to put out the fire.