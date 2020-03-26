JOINT PRESS RELEASE



Atchison County Health Department

Atchison County Commission

Atchison County Emergency Management/911

Dr. Richard Aron Burke

3/25/2020

POSITIVE COVID-19 REPORTED IN ATCHISON COUNTY, MO

Atchison County Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Burke, announces an Atchison County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

The patient is a female, age 70+ and lives in Atchison County. The woman is experiencing mild illness and will follow CDC recommendations for isolation at home. She has had very few contacts in Atchison County; however, did travel to a high population area. No other information will be provided about the patient at this time.

Atchison County Health Department will release more information as it becomes available.

###