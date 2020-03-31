Schools in Atchison County have pushed back the date of when students will return. Tarkio and Rock Port students will now return to school on Monday, May 4.

Spring weather has arrived and we’ve had a few absolutely beautiful days! Get out and enjoy a nice walk or a hike through the woods (if it’s not a rainy day)! Exercise outdoors isn’t forbidden, just don’t walk in groups.

It was so wonderful to see the huge number of participants at the Rock Port and Tarkio COVID-19-Free Cruise Nights! We may have our differences, but we always come together in times of trouble (even if that means we have to stay apart in our vehicles).

