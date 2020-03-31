Tarkio R-I Schools will be closed through Friday, May 1. We will continue to provide meals. The administration was scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, March 31, to work out many details and information will be forthcoming for those details. Teachers will also be getting together educational materials for students. More information will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned! Stay home!

If you need to contact the school, call 660-736-4161. Information will also be available on the school’s website, tarkio.k12.mo.us, or on Twitter.

Karma Coleman

The Fairfax R-3 School Board met in special session via Zoom Monday, March 30, to discuss the closure of the district through the month of April. Our tentative return date will be May 1st, but will depend on the social distancing orders from both the state and federal government. If the social distancing order is lifted, we will return to school whether we have reached our May 1st date or not. Copies of the Zoom recording are available by contacting the superintendent. Some important items that were discussed include:

• Pickups for lunches will now be made through the kitchen service window inside the cafeteria. This window will be clearly marked. If you have signed up for lunch pickup, please be at the school by 12:00 noon. Due to lack of participants, the kitchen will no longer remain open until 1:00.

• While drivers deliver food, it is important to maintain the recommended distance. Designate a location by the door, safe from animals, where the meals could be dropped off. All deliveries are occurring between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

• Student assignments will be required and graded beginning April 6th.

• If we are able to meet our May 1st return date, coursework and grades will be finalized and graduation will be held, as scheduled, on May 17th.

If you need to contact the school, call 660-686-2421. Information will also be available on the school’s website, fairfaxk12mo.us, or on Twitter.

Dr. Jeremy Burright

March 30, 2020

Dear Blue Jay Families,

With President Trump extending CDC guidelines for limiting social contact through April 30th, we will be extending our school closure due to the COVID-19 virus through Friday, May 1, 2020. It is currently anticipated we will open our doors on May 4 to finish the last two weeks of school in a “normal” manner. If the situation changes, and we can open our doors sooner, we will certainly strive to do that.

I am thankful for a wonderful staff who are working daily to create and distribute educational opportunities for our students. Our faculty and administration have been searching out and creating options for virtual education, and will be connecting with your students through various platforms over the next few weeks. Please look for that information to arrive this week. Information will be distributed through student email (mainly 7-12 students), parent email (elementary students), Twitter, and through links on our website at www.rockport.k12.mo.us

During this time, we will be able to continue food distribution to any child ages 0-18. If you have not already done so and would like to participate, please contact Tyne Chaney at tchaney@opaafood.com so she can obtain an accurate count. We provide two meals daily, both breakfast and lunch. Please see the following schedule below:

• Week of March 30 – April 3: we will continue daily pick-up from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at both Rock Port Elementary and Watson Baptist Church.

• April 6 – April 30: we will only distribute food on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at both locations. On Monday and Thursday, you will be receiving two days (four meals) worth of food. We will remain open 10:00-11:00 a.m. in Rock Port. We are adjusting our time to be open in Watson from 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Through May 1st, the Superintendent’s office remains open from 7:30 a.m.-noon, and 1:00-4:00 p.m. daily. We will be closed on Friday, April 10. If you need to contact the school, please call 744-6298. If you have any specific questions for our administrators, don’t hesitate to email us at:

Ethan Sickels: ethan.sickels@rpbluejays.com

Steve Waigand: steve.waigand@rpbluejays.com

Donnie Parsons: donnie.parsons@rpbluejays.com

Finally, we ask you avoid entering the school building, and discourage children and adults from using our playground. We understand the hardship it causes, but hope with a few weeks of inconvenience we can return to everyone utilizing our facilities soon.

Please stay healthy and safe, and take care of each other.

Ethan Sickels

The following is an update to the many business closures or event cancellations due to COVID-19 (this is not a complete list). To report a change, call the Atchison County Mail at 660-744-6245 or e-mail: amail@rpt.coop.

ROCK PORT

The Rock Port Senior Center is trying to serve the seniors in our community the safest way possible.

In order to continue home delivered meals they will now deliver one hot meal on Mondays and four frozen meals for the rest of the week.

The grab and go meals will still continue on Mondays but you must call for a meal prior to 10:00 a.m. Pick up is between 12:00 and 12:30 p.m.

The Thursday home deliveries and grab and go meals have been discontinued. The center has limited resources at this time and your support is greatly appreciated.

The center’s income has been drastically compromised and they appreciate the donations.

––

The annual Palm Sunday dinner, hosted by the Rock Port Beta Gals, has been cancelled.

Rock Port’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by New Horizons, has been cancelled. As an alternative option, the organization will be distributing gallon-sized baggies of pre-filled eggs at the school lunch pick-up March 30-April 3 free of charge for families to use for personal use. First come, first served while supplies last.

River Rock Lanes has cancelled leagues until further notice. Lunch will continue at this time. You can call in orders (660-744-9876) and pick them up.

K-9 Inn has closed until further notice.

MISCELLANEOUS

All branches of the Atchison County Library are closed to the public until April 8, but staff is available to take phone or e-mail orders. Staff will bring orders to you at the curb. Home delivery is also available in town only. Check out the library’s website: http: acl.tlcdelivers.com.

The Rock Port facility hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Monday – Friday), and 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon (Saturdays). Call 660-744-5404 or e-mail: rockport@aclibrary.net.

The Tarkio and Fairfax branch hours will be 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Call 660-686-2204 (Fairfax) or 660-736-5832 (Tarkio).

––

Casey’s (to include the Tarkio and Rock Port locations) has new hours. The business will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the kitchen closing at 9:00 p.m. From 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., only customers 60 and over or those with health issues will be allowed.

The Atchison County Democrats will not caucus April 6.

Mornings with Corning will not meet until further notice.

In-person WW workshops have been postponed until the week of April 30 at the earliest.

The membership meeting of the Atchison County Memorial Building Foundation has been postponed until further notice.

Watson Quilters will not meet until further notice.

TARKIO

The lobby at US Bank in Tarkio is open by appointment only, but the drive-through is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Tarkio Avalanche office is closed to the public, but give them a call at 660-736-4111 if you have an order that needs to be placed or an order to pick up.

Hidden Beauty is closed.

Jones Law Office in Tarkio is closed to walk in traffic. Call for appointments by phone/Zoom/digital until further notice.

Atchison County Veterinary Clinic will keep normal business hours, but the door will remain locked. For illness or emergency services, medication refills, and food pick-up, please call 660-736-5722 in advance and they will be happy to meet you at your car outside the office for deliveries. When an animal requires veterinary services, an employee will meet you at your car and bring the animal in for treatment then return them safely to you. The after-hours emergency number is 660-736-5935 and it is the best way to contact Doc Walter for after-hours emergencies.