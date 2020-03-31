April 6, 1945

• The service station formerly operated by Davis and Chambers, under the name of the Fairfax Oil Co., which has been closed for some time, has been reopened and is now operated by Roy Slemp, under the name of the Mobilgas Service Station.

• Maurice “Bill” Oswald has sent his wife a German watch and pocket knife. The watch is quite a curiosity. It is of the small pocket variety, has a regular dial and also a dial showing 24 hours instead of 12. The case is silver and gold and it and the chain that was with it have the appearance of being expensive pieces of jewelry. The knife is a pearl-handled one and shows evidence of much use.

April 9, 1970

• A fire, discovered late Sunday afternoon, destroyed the Christian Church in Corning. Fire departments from Fairfax, Rock Port and Craig answered the call to help, although they were unable to save the church structure. Most of the furnishings were carried out.

• Highlight of the student council carnival Tuesday evening, April 14, will be the Ugly Couple Contest with winners of the weeklong campaign being announced that evening. Ugly couples include Lelan Hall and Sheila Hargus (7th grade), Brenda Hawkins and Gary Johnson (8th grade), Debra Faulkner and Jimmy Davis (freshmen), Kathy Cleveland and Danny Deatz (sophomores), Becky Slemons and Tim Smith (juniors), and Jeanette Swackhamer and Jack Graves (seniors). For only a 10 cent admission, the public is invited to come and have a barrel of fun.

• With the start of this week, progress was in evidence at the site of the new five-unit building at Fair Haven housing complex in southeast Fairfax. Burke & Sons, general contractors, were getting the grounds ready for footings and floors so that the building could be put up.

April 6, 1995

• Marian Douglas of Fairfax has been elected Volunteer of the Year by the Atchison County Committee of OATS, Inc. Marian has been an OATS rider since 1990 and she currently serves as an OATS contact and a member of the Atchison County Committee.

• Over the Backfence by Nancy Gaines: “Things were buzzing at my cousin’s home Saturday. Their daughter had won a trip for four to Disney World and the family consists of five. But after telephone calls and planning, the three-year-old will be going, too, and he is really excited about seeing Mickey Mouse. I have always wondered if these trips people win are on the up and up. If and when this family goes on the trip, I’ll see how much is true in the contest literature.”