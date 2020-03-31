Atchison County youth (and adults, too) went on a bear hunt last week in towns throughout the county. Residents put teddy bears (there were so many different kinds of animals) in their windows and the youth were driven around by their parents in search of them all. Some parents even made a “school” project out of it by having their children create pie charts or graphs documenting what animals they saw and how many. Pictured are bears in the Atchison County Mail window in Rock Port (top), a teddy bear in the 1887 Bar and Grill window in Tarkio (middle), and a teddy bear in the window of Lyn and Bud Simmons’ residence in Fairfax (above). The bear hunt has taken off across the country as a fun activity for children who are facing weeks out of school and away from their friends.