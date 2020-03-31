Several hundred cars cruised Main Streets in Rock Port (above) on Friday, March 27, and in Tarkio (below) Saturday, March 28, to have some fun while social distancing. It was like the good ol’ days and the streets were packed with smiling motorists waving at each other, music blaring and laughter pouring out the windows, and horns honking. Rock Port residents also drove by Chuck Sierks’ house to give him their love and support in his battle with cancer. Tarkio’s firemen also brought out the fire trucks and joined the festivities. It was so wonderful to see everyone out and having a good time during this coronavirus pandemic, while still staying safe.

Claire, Sophia, and Grace Martin and Colin Joesting are pictured cruising in Tarkio with dog, Yoda Martin.