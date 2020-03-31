Dear Editor:

These are uncertain times for all of us. But I wanted to bring a need to the attention of our Northwest Missouri community. Tarkio College, d/b/a Tarkio Technology Institute, has made amazing progress in the past year and a half – in renovating facilities, gaining certification from the Missouri Department of Higher Education, beginning classes in wind energy, plumbing and welding, and generating interest in other opportunities to serve our region. We anticipate filling our classes in the coming months, which will create a revenue stream to sustain our operations. However, tuition from our small current enrollment has not been sufficient to meet the immediate operational expenses. The Tarkio College Board of Directors has initiated an “Emergency Operations Campaign” to encourage donations from alumni and friends in order to bridge the gap between now and summer term enrollment in June. If you have caught the vision of what “Tarkio Tech” can do for this area, the Board asks that you consider responding to this immediate need in either a monthly or a lump sum donation. Checks marked “Emergency Operations” may be mailed to P.O. Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491. Or you may call 660-623-9071. All who have worked so hard – most on a volunteer basis – to get to this point, sincerely thank you.

Don Jagger, President, Tarkio College Board of Directors