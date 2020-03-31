The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association named Jaycee Graves to the Class 2 All-State Team for 2019-2020 (she was also named to this list last year). Jaycee, from Fairfax, is a senior member of the East Atchison Lady Wolves Basketball Team.
