Bob Simpson will be the new director of the Atchison County Library.

The trustees of Atchison County Library are pleased to announce the hiring of Bob Simpson of Tarkio, Missouri, to be the new director of your public libraries. Bob holds a B.A. degree from Tarkio College with majors in Art and English Literature and a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Currently, Mr. Simpson is on the county library staff where he has served as the cataloger and a collection and circulation specialist for the past 15 years. Prior to his position in Rock Port Bob was employed as Library Director at South Sioux City Public Library in Nebraska, a librarian at Western Reception Diagnostic Correctional Center and as library assistant at Thompson Library, Tarkio College in Tarkio.

The trustees look forward to Bob’s plans for new services and programs to keep the library a vital entity in our community. Bob is also a talented artist, and they hope you will see more evidence of that in the future.