Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) and Atchison-Holt Ambulance District set up a tent at Community Hospital-Fairfax to screen potential COVID-19 patients before they enter the hospital to make it easier to isolate patients with signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Atchison County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Richard Aron Burke announced Wednesday, March 25, that an Atchison County resident had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. The patient is a female, age 70+ and lives in Atchison County. The woman is experiencing mild illness and will follow CDC recommendations for isolation at home. She has had very few contacts in Atchison County; however, did travel to a high population area. All citizens who came in contact with the individual have been notified.

Due to the positive COVID-19 Case in Atchison County, Community Hospital-Fairfax Incident Command has issued the following guidance:

Effective immediately, Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) in Fairfax, Missouri, is closed to visitors. Exceptions, including obstetrical patients, may be made with the advice of the medical team.

The individual that has tested positive has had limited contact within the county; however, any citizens that have respiratory symptoms or suspect COVID-19 exposure are strongly encouraged to use the Community Hospital-Fairfax online screening tool available at www.FairfaxMed.com.

CH-F will be offering a COVID-19 Screening Station in a tent on the hospital campus. The tent is not a substitution for emergency care and patients in respiratory distress should proceed directly to the Emergency Room. The COVID-19 Screening Station is appropriate for patients with respiratory symptoms that feel they may be at increased risk for exposure.

The screening station opened Thursday, March 26, 2020, and will remain open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Screening may or may not result in a COVID-19 test. CH-F will be following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. Screening is free of charge, but patients that require further evaluation and testing will be billed as a medical service.

All patients with respiratory symptoms (see below) are strongly advised to call Community Hospital-Fairfax clinics prior to visiting the clinics. Additional changes may occur in family medicine clinic staffing. Patients should monitor the Community Hospital-Fairfax Family Medicine Clinic Facebook page or visit www.FairfaxMed.com for details.

Community Hospital-Fairfax reminds the public to follow Atchison County Public Health Department and local elected officials’ guidance to continue to keep the community safe. For additional information, follow CH-F on Facebook or visit www.Fairfaxmed.com.