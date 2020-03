The Easter Bunny and his cohorts (organizers of the Fairfax Missouri….Things I remember Facebook page) have started an “egging” campaign in Fairfax. Little Miss Fairfax 2019 Adelynn Giddinge was the first to be egged with 12 eggs hidden in her yard. The objective is to find the eggs, post pictures to the Facebook page, and then egg someone else in Fairfax.