Two pick-ups were stolen in Atchison County March 25 or 26 (approximate times of 11:30 p.m. to 5:45 a.m.). The trucks are: a maroon 2015 Ford F-250 Superduty four-door with Missouri plate 05H6DS from Rock Port and a maroon 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD four-door with Missouri plate 46H5EW from Tarkio.

The trucks were stolen from in front of their homes and had tools in the truck beds. The truck from Rock Port included a John Deere toolbox with tools, fuel pump, and Montezuma toolbox in it. The Tarkio truck had a black fuel tank/toolbox combination with a pump on it in the back of the pickup. If you see either of these vehicles or find them abandoned anywhere, call 660-744-6271 or 660-736-5522 and do not approach the vehicle(s) or touch them. Please keep an eye out for any online sales of the items that were in the back.

Atchison County residents, as well as all drivers, are encouraged to lock vehicles. Do not leave the keys or any personal belongings inside.

Items similar to those pictured below were taken along with the pickups.