On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, local hikers found a body of an Iowa man near his vehicle. First responders, the Atchison County Sheriff, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Atchison County Coroner were called to the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. According to Shawn Minter, Atchison County Coroner, the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name has not been released at this time.