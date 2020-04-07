The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from Dr. Jeremy Burright, Superintendent at Fairfax R-3 School, about a break-in at the school. The break-in occurred sometime in the night between March 24 and March 25, 2020.

Dr. Burright indicated someone entered the building and accessed the concession stand, the superintendent’s office and other rooms. It is believed they entered through a second floor window. An undetermined amount of cash and checks and food items were missing. Other items may be missing, but until the school reopens, that remains unknown.

The sheriff’s office received another call from Dr. Burright Friday, April 3, 2020, about another break-in at the school. Dr. Burright reported that sometime in the night between April 3 and April 4, 2020, the building was entered on the south side by breaking a window. Windows on the doors to multiple classrooms were also broken out. Nothing additional appeared to be missing.

The case remains under investigation.