April 13, 1945

• J.A. Gerlash and J.M. Gerlash, lawyers, are moving their offices to the far north end of the Farmers and Valley Bank building. This was the space formerly occupied by C.E. Munn and J.D. Rankin. Mr. Munn is moving his office to the location of the former Phillips 66 station on the southeast corner of 5th and Main Streets. Mr. Rankin will open an office with Earl Bowman a door west from Harry Murphy’s office in the Walnut Inn building.

• A certain raccoon, about two weeks ago, found how it felt to break jail and Mr. and Mrs. Don Harvey are worried again about the shingles on the roof of their farm home. The shingles mysteriously had been doing disappearance acts. Hearing that raccoons had been known to indulge in such pleasures as taking shingles off roofs, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey investigated, finding such a culprit in the basement and breaking his way through. With some acrobatics, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey trapped the animal, got him into a box, brought him to their residence in town, and fastened him in the wood shed during the night. However, he escaped his four walls and is now “at large.”

April 16, 1970

• Tarkio, Tarkio College, and the Mule Barn Theatre will be featured in the June issue of The Harbinger, the Missouri Magazine, according to word received at the college public information office. The editors of The Harbinger have requested information for two articles, one on the town of Tarkio and Tarkio College, and the other on the Mule Barn and its successful theatre program.

• Mr. and Mrs. Warren G. Lane, Sr., will hold an open house at the Christian Church Sunday, April 19, 1970, in observance of their golden wedding anniversary. The Lanes were married April 18, 1920, in Fairfax, Missouri, and have made their home in Tarkio where Mr. Lane was employed with St. Joseph Light and Power. He is now retired.

April 13, 1995

• The Tarkio R-I Board of Education hired Rhoda Sorenson as the new Tarkio Elementary Principal. She spent the 1994-95 school year serving as principal at the Westboro, Missouri, R-IV School District.

• The City of Tarkio has a new street sweeper. City employee Larry McKinnon spent part of Monday, April 10, sweeping Tarkio’s Main Street.

• The Community Awareness Team (C.A.T.) and Chamber of Commerce teamed up to sponsor a benefit basketball game with the “Score Points Against Drugs” theme. Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL team sent Jerry Blanton, Rick Hamilton, John Reece, David Whitmore, Danan Hughes, and Willie Davis to play against a team of locals from Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway counties. Over 1,400 people attended the event. An autograph session was held at halftime of the game and several autographed items were given away.