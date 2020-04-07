April 13, 1945

• Six sons in the Stevenson family are serving their country, an unusual family record, but one Mrs. Stella Stevenson of Tarkio, formerly of Fairfax, can claim. Lt. Byron E. Stevenson, USNR, is serving on the cruiser USS Bennington as a member of the combat information center team. Sgt. John H. Stevenson has just completed his technical training in the cavalry at Fort Riley, Kansas. Dean R. Stevenson, Rd. M. 3-c, is a member of the C.I.C. team on the carrier USS Bennington, C-V-20. Pvt. Robert L. Stevenson is in the Infantry Replacement of the American Ground Forces, now awaiting shipping orders. Lt. Paul N. Stevenson is serving in the 15th Air Service Squadron, somewhere in Italy. Sgt. Edwin E. Stevenson of the Anti-Aircraft in the 385th Ordnance Maintenance company has completed his training preparations for overseas duty.

• A merger 4-H club taking in the communities of Corning and Fairfax was organized on the night of Monday, March 26. The following officers were elected: Bobby Slusher, president; Richard White, vice-president; Dorothy Roup, secretary/treasurer; Darlene Peters, recreation leader; H.C. Kessler, song leader; and Leon Slusher, parliamentarian.

April 16, 1970

• A newly organized board of education at Fairfax includes Don McCartney, president; R.L. Cundall, secretary-treasurer; Charles Scarlett, vice-president; Bob Bowness; Milo Monk and James E. Steele, new members; and Superintendent Harold Kottman.

• Mary Louise Sims presented a check for $50 to FHS seniors trying to accumulate funds for an approaching trip to Chicago. The check was presented in recognition for services rendered early in March when the class accepted the responsibility of supplying reading material for an issue of the Forum in the publishers’ absence.

April 13, 1995

• The Tarkio Community Building became a scene from “The Wild West” as 4-H clubs from Atchison County hosted their annual carnival April 1. Ben Gebhards was crowned 4-H King and Jessica Ray was crowned 4-H Queen.

• Community Hospital-Auxiliary recently purchased a digital blood pressure monitor for Community Hospital, Fairfax. This piece of equipment can be set at various time intervals with a reading printout at a glance and throughout designated time spans. Patients requiring post operative and post delivery pressure readings are especially utilizing the equipment.

• Kay and Jack Graves have added to their business, KG Buds. They have rearranged the store and have fresh flowers, balloons, candy, gourmet coffee, silk arrangements, and greeting cards. Last week, Jack added a greenhouse behind the store. They have some tomato and cabbage plants and some flowers, and plan to add more.