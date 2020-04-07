Dottie Benedict retires from Tarkio Rehab after 26 years of service

CNA Dottie Benedict retired from Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care last week after 26 years of service. Dottie began as a nurse’s aid at Northview Manor on March 4, 1994. Dottie said all of the residents over the years touched her heart and when able, she will be visiting them again. For now, she has plans to just take it easy in retirement, although she said it will be hard to not be working since she’s been working for so long.

Pleasant View Nursing Home is saying goodbye to Jody Danley, who has worked at Pleasant View in multiple capacities over the years.

Jody Danley retires from Pleasant View

Jody Danley of Rock Port, Missouri, is retiring from Pleasant View Nursing Home after more than 40 years of service. Jody began working at Pleasant View in 1968 as a nurse’s aide. In 1985, she left Pleasant View to pursue other employment. In 1993, she returned to Pleasant View and took classes to be a certified med tech and held this position for several years. Jody then moved up to housekeeping supervisor, where she and her team kept the facility in tip-top shape.

In 2007, Jody was then approached to take over the kitchen as dietary supervisor. When Jody started in the kitchen, she began wearing colored, glitter hats to match her scrubs. The residents loved her hats and on November 1, when Jody stepped down as dietary manager, she gave her hats to some of the lady residents who are now wearing them.

Jody’s retirement plans include planting a big garden, taking care of her husband, Bill, spoiling her dog, Penny, and working around the house. Also, when this quarantine is over, camping and fishing will be added to that list. Everyone at Pleasant View will miss Jody and hopes she enjoys retirement, but is able to come visit often.